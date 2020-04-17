Delta Air Lines Offering Snack Bag to All Passengers
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood April 17, 2020
As part of Delta Air Lines’ efforts to maintain a safe travel environment during the coronavirus outbreak, the carrier will now give every passenger on domestic flights personal snack bags.
Delta recently announced a series of food and beverage changes aimed at decreasing touchpoints onboard, and the airline is building on those improvements by instituting the new snack bag policy.
Our team has your back…and your snacks. We’re decreasing touch points onboard to keep you safe with new personal snack bags, including sanitizing wipes and, of course, Biscoff cookies. https://t.co/9UX1brjV9v pic.twitter.com/Ity3I2XF7q— Delta (@Delta) April 17, 2020
The snack bag, which doubles as a trash bag that can be easily handed to a flight attendant, includes Cheez-It crackers, Biscoff cookies, 8.5 oz Dasani bottled water, hand sanitizing wipe and a cocktail napkin.
Cruise Journalists, Bloggers Show Support for the IndustryCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Southwest Approaches Unions to Discuss Post-COVID-19 ConcessionsAirlines & Airports
US State Department Says Cruise Ship Crew Members Still StrandedCruise Line & Cruise Ship
House Members Urge COVID-19 Relief for Destination Marketing...Impacting Travel
“We want our customers and crewmembers to know we will always have their backs,” Delta Vice President Mike Crowley said in a statement. “As this pandemic evolves, we continue to innovate our service and respond to crew and customer feedback, while maintaining our focus on providing the hospitality Delta is known for.”
Passengers will receive their snack bags during the first pass through the cabin by flight attendants, which will reduce contact between crew members and travelers. The airline said customers are still welcome to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.
As for Delta passengers on long-haul international routes, they can expect to receive temporarily streamlined in-flight services and meal choices, along with a full selection of beverage offerings.
The airline also recently announced it would reduce the number of passengers on each flight; block middle seats in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+ and Delta Premium Select across all of its flights; and pause automatic, advance Medallion Complimentary Upgrades.
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS