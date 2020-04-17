Last updated: 10:42 AM ET, Fri April 17 2020

Delta Air Lines Offering Snack Bag to All Passengers

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood April 17, 2020

Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway
PHOTO: Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway. (photo via CaronB/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

As part of Delta Air Lines’ efforts to maintain a safe travel environment during the coronavirus outbreak, the carrier will now give every passenger on domestic flights personal snack bags.

Delta recently announced a series of food and beverage changes aimed at decreasing touchpoints onboard, and the airline is building on those improvements by instituting the new snack bag policy.

The snack bag, which doubles as a trash bag that can be easily handed to a flight attendant, includes Cheez-It crackers, Biscoff cookies, 8.5 oz Dasani bottled water, hand sanitizing wipe and a cocktail napkin.

“We want our customers and crewmembers to know we will always have their backs,” Delta Vice President Mike Crowley said in a statement. “As this pandemic evolves, we continue to innovate our service and respond to crew and customer feedback, while maintaining our focus on providing the hospitality Delta is known for.”

Passengers will receive their snack bags during the first pass through the cabin by flight attendants, which will reduce contact between crew members and travelers. The airline said customers are still welcome to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

As for Delta passengers on long-haul international routes, they can expect to receive temporarily streamlined in-flight services and meal choices, along with a full selection of beverage offerings.

The airline also recently announced it would reduce the number of passengers on each flight; block middle seats in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+ and Delta Premium Select across all of its flights; and pause automatic, advance Medallion Complimentary Upgrades.

