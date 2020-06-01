Delta Air Lines Working to Avoid Around 2,300 Pilot Furloughs
June 01, 2020
Delta Air Lines announced Sunday that the company is working with its pilots’ union to avoid furloughing roughly 2,300 pilots.
According to Reuters, Delta revealed it would shift around 7,000 pilots to different locations or aircraft types due to the network reductions and steep decline in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said the reshuffling process left 2,327 pilots unassigned, leaving Delta officials to look “at all options to mitigate or minimize furloughs” as the two sides continue to work on a deal over the next several weeks.
The continued financial impact of the viral pandemic has also forced the airline to offer early out options for non-union employees, such as cash severance, full healthcare coverage and travel benefits.
While major carriers in the United States received billions of dollars in government aid if they agreed to a ban on job cuts, many including Delta said reducing their workforce when the ban is lifted on September 30 will be necessary.
Last week, Delta revealed that customers who booked with the carrier by April 17 for travel between now and September 30 can re-book their travel up until September 30, 2022.
Furthermore, those who have had their flight canceled from March 2020 until September 2020 will also be able to re-book their future travels through September 30, 2022.
The carrier also recently implemented a series of health protocols to keep passengers safe as they fly again during the coronavirus outbreak and moving forward.
