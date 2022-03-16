Delta Becomes First Airline to Partner With EcoVadis
Delta Air Lines announced a new partnership with business sustainability rating provider EcoVadis to increase the transparency of the carrier’s supply chain processes.
Designed to ensure an alignment of values with suppliers, the deal makes Delta the first airline to partner with the EcoVadis and is the latest step in integrating the carrier’s environmental, social and governance goals across the entire business strategy.
EcoVadis will provide tools and insights to measure Delta’s value chain performance across the environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement, which helps bolster supplier collaboration and impact.
“Our values are at the core of everything we do, and that must include our global supply chain,” Delta Vice President Heather Ostis said. “We are continuously looking for ways to innovate and improve how we integrate environmental, social and governance priorities with good vendor practices, touching every aspect of our business.”
“EcoVadis gives us the tools we need to help enhance transparency at the forefront of our value chain with the goal of building resiliency, business performance, positive impact and long-term value,” Ostis continued.
The airline will use ESG rankings from Ecovadis for every vendor to accurately measure the impact of its supply chain. Vendors are encouraged to take action to improve their scores and Delta will identify potential new vendors with strong ESG rankings.
Earlier this week, the carrier announced new and returning European routes and destinations for 2022. Delta revealed its updated summer schedule includes new flights between Salt Lake City and London-Heathrow beginning May 14 and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Stockholm starting June 1.
