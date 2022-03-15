Delta Reveals New and Returning European Routes, Destinations
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood March 15, 2022
Delta Air Lines announced new and returning European routes and destinations for 2022, as well as a massive increase in the carrier’s premium cabin seat options.
Delta revealed its updated summer schedule includes new flights between Salt Lake City and London-Heathrow beginning May 14 and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Stockholm starting June 1.
In total, the airline will operate up to 27 daily flights to 20 European destinations from JFK, including restarting service to Zurich, Brussels, Edinburgh, Copenhagen and Prague. From Boston, Delta will operate up to nine daily flights to nine trans-Atlantic destinations.
Delta also announced plans to operate up to 17 daily flights from Atlanta to 14 trans-Atlantic destinations, as well as up to 14 daily nonstop flights to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London Munich, Paris and Reykjavík from Detroit and Minneapolis.
From the West Coast of the United States, the airline will operate twice-daily service to Amsterdam and once-daily service to London and Paris from Seattle. Delta will also offer a daily flight to three respective trans-Atlantic hubs from Salt Lake City, as well as daily Portland-to-Amsterdam service.
“Delta has been focused on building back our network to give customers easy, convenient access to wherever they want to go, and we’re delivering on that promise with up to 74 daily flights to 21 European destinations from 10 U.S. gateways this summer,” Delta senior vice president Joe Esposito said.
“We have also accelerated improvements to our aircraft so that customers can enjoy a more comfortable journey, including offering more seats than ever before in Delta Premium Select, which will be available on nearly every flight to Europe in the months ahead,” Esposito continued.
Delta also revealed customers on nearly every flight to Europe will enjoy upgraded experiences on refreshed Airbus A330 and Boeing 767-300 planes, which offer Delta One or Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin seats.
Earlier this month, the airline debuted new plant-based meals which feature products by Black Sheep Foods and Impossible Foods, including the Impossible Burger, which includes Manchego cheese and caramelized onion jam. Black Sheep Foods’s lamb-style meatballs with spinach rice and feta and caramelized cakes with pesto orzo will also be offered.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Delta Air Lines, Europe
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS