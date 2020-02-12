Delta Consolidating Operations at New York’s JFK Airport
February 12, 2020
Delta Air Lines announced plans to dramatically expand Terminal 4 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and consolidate operations.
In a press conference held by New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, he announced the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey would finalize and enter a lease amendment with JFK International Air Terminal.
The new deal will call for the expansion and renovation of the Terminal 4 arrivals and departures hall, the addition of 16 new gates to Concourse A, an overhaul of existing concourses and roadway upgrades to improve access for vehicles.
The expansion project and Delta’s consolidation at the airport are expected to be completed by early 2023.
“Delta is investing more in airport infrastructure today than at any other time in our history,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. “With transformational projects now underway at both JFK and LaGuardia, we're creating the airports our New York customers have long deserved.”
“We're looking forward to working with our partners at JFKIAT and the Port Authority to deliver a truly superior experience at JFK Terminal 4 that cements its status as a world-class global gateway for Delta customers,” Bastian continued.
Currently, Delta operates out of both Terminal 4 and Terminal 2 at JFK, but the 16-gate expansion will allow the airline to create a seamless travel experience by consolidating all operations in Terminal 4.
The project will also include a new Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4's Concourse A.
In January, Delta also announced its new Airbus A321neo aircraft would feature domestic First-Class seats when it debuts in late 2020.
