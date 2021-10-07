Delta, TSA PreCheck Expand Partnership to Atlanta Airport
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood October 07, 2021
Delta Air Lines announced its digital identity experience partnership with TSA PreCheck has expanded to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Originally launched at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in early 2021, the industry’s first exclusive agreement with the Transportation Security Administration offers customers a more efficient way to navigate the airport without showing a paper boarding pass or a physical government ID.
Each qualified Delta customer’s digital identity comprises their passport number and TSA PreCheck or Global Entry Known Traveler Number and verified by facial recognition technology, which confirms their identity at airport touchpoints.
With just one look at a camera, Delta passengers can quickly check a bag, pass through TSA PreCheck security lines and board their plane.
“The exclusive expansion of digital identity moves Delta one step closer to achieving our vision of creating a more personalized and fully connected travel journey,” Delta Vice President Byron Merritt said. “Our goal in turning pivotal moments like security and check-in into seamless experiences is to give time and focus back to the moments customers enjoy.”
“Innovations like digital identity are implemented with the intention to transform the cohesive travel experience into a journey that our customers can truly look forward to,” Merritt continued.
The facial recognition equipment will be implemented in Atlanta’s South Security Checkpoint over the coming weeks before eventually expanding to select bag drop and boarding areas by the end of the year.
Delta plans to expand to additional hubs next year to ensure a seamless travel experience across its network. The facial recognition system is completely voluntary and the airline does not save or store any biometric data.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
-
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS