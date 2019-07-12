Emirates to Offer Internet Connectivity for US Flights Over North Pole
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 12, 2019
Passengers flying with Emirates to the United States will soon be able to experience the airline’s Wi-Fi, mobile service connectivity and Live TV broadcast accessibility on every flight.
The amenities will even be available as travelers fly 40,000 feet over the North Pole and Arctic circle. The region previously resulted in outages for up to four hours, but a partnership with Inmarsat will allow Emirates to offer coverage over the North Pole by 2022.
The new Inmarsat satellites would also provide Live TV broadcast on Emirates flights, allowing passengers to watch live news or sports over the polar region.
“We are very pleased with this development, which will ensure Emirates continues to lead the industry in providing our customers a seamless inflight connectivity experience across geographies, on all of our flight routes,” Emirates COO Adel Al Redha said in a statement.
“Over the years, we have worked closely with Inmarsat and our supply partners to continually raise the bar on inflight connectivity, and we look forward to further enhancing that experience, taking advantage of new technologies and infrastructure,” Al Redha continued.
Wi-Fi connectivity is available on all Emirates aircraft, which equates to over one million connections made onboard the airline’s flights in an average month. Customers in all cabin classes receive 20MB of free Wi-Fi data or unlimited use of messaging apps for two hours.
