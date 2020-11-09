Etihad Revamps Its Operating Model
Etihad is revamping its operating model into a mid-sized airline that is “leaner, flatter and scalable to support organic growth as air travel resumes” in the wake of the pandemic, the carrier said.
“As a responsible business, we can no longer continue to incrementally adapt to a marketplace that we believe has changed for the foreseeable future. That is why we are taking definitive and decisive action to adjust our business and position ourselves proudly as a mid-sized carrier, said Tony Douglas group chief executive officer of Etihad Aviation Group.
“The first stage of this is an operational model change that will see us restructure our senior leadership team and our organization to allow us to continue delivering on our mandate, ensuring long-term sustainability, and contributing to the growth and prominence of Abu Dhabi.”
Chief Commercial Office Robin Kamark is leaving the company. His responsibilities will be assumed by Chief Operating Officer Mohammad Al Bulooki and Chief Financial Officer Adam Boukadida, who will also take on responsibilities for network planning, sales, revenue management, cargo and logistic, commercial strategy planning and alliances.
Terry Daly, executive director guest experience, will take on the additional responsibilities of marketing, brand and partnerships.
Senior Vice President Sales & Distribution Duncan Bureau is also leaving Etihad. His responsibilities will be assumed by Martin Drew, managing director for cargo and logistics.
Lastly, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer Mutaz Saleh is leaving. General Counsel Henning zur Hausen will assume responsibilities for ethics and compliance under Boukadida’s new corporate strategy team.
“By embedding the new structure, the airline will strengthen its focus on its core offering of safety, security, service; continue developing its industry-leading health and hygiene program Etihad Wellness; and prioritize innovation and sustainability, which are essential to the future of the airline,” Douglas said.
