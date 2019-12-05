Executive Shakeup at United Airlines Sees Oscar Munoz Leaving CEO Role
United Airlines announced Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz would transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, while J. Scott Kirby will take over the role of CEO.
The executive transitions will take effect in May 2020.
Kirby was initially recruited to join United by Munoz in August 2016, after the current president of the airline spent over 30 years in the commercial airline business. The carrier continues to show a commitment to preserve leadership continuity and its current trajectory.
United officials said Kirby has played a pivotal role in enabling the airline’s cultural transformation and successfully executing the company’s strategic growth plan.
“With United in a stronger position than ever, now is the right time to begin the process of passing the baton to a new leader,” Munoz said in a statement. “One of my goals as CEO was to put in place a successful leadership transition for United Airlines. I brought Scott to United three years ago, and I am confident that there is no one in the world better equipped to lead United to even greater heights.”
“It has been the honor of my career to lead the 95,000 dedicated professionals who serve United's customers every day,” Munoz continued. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Scott in the months ahead and supporting the company's ongoing success in my new role.”
Munoz will serve as Executive Chairman for a one-year term and continue to work closely with Kirby, the Board and the United team. In addition, United's current Chairman, Jane Garvey, will retire from the Board in May 2020 after she agreed to remain in her role for a year beyond the Board's mandatory retirement age.
The carrier also revealed Ted Philip would become Lead Independent Director following the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
“I could not be more excited about the opportunity that we have at United over the next several years to fulfill this airline's incredible potential,” Philip said. “I am proud to work alongside Oscar in guiding United's Board and leadership team, and I am eager to get to work on delivering for all of our stakeholders. The entire Board and I want to thank Jane for her many contributions to United over the last decade, including her highly successful tenure as Chairman.”
