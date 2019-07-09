FAA Awarded $477 Million in Airport Infrastructure Grants
The United States Department of Transportation awarded the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) $477 million in airport infrastructure grants Tuesday.
Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said the grant is part of the $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the U.S. which also includes $1,019,655 in grants to Atlantic City International in New Jersey.
In total, there will be 276 grants issued to 264 airports in 44 states, the Pacific Islands and the District of Columbia. The money will be used on various infrastructure projects, including runway reconstruction and rehabilitation; construction of firefighting facilities; and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons and terminals.
“This significant investment in airport improvements in New Jersey will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” Secretary Chao said in a statement.
According to the FAA, civil aviation in the U.S. accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chao’s leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.
