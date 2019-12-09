FAA Fines Boeing $3.9 Million Due to Defective Parts
December 09, 2019
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced its plans to fine Boeing $3.9 million for installing defective parts on around 130 airplanes.
According to Reuters.com, FAA officials said Boeing failed to prevent the installation of the parts deemed unworthy after failing strength tests and still knowingly submitted the 737 NG planes for final FAA airworthiness certification.
Boeing released a statement saying the company is aware of the FAA’s concerns and is “working closely with our customers to take the appropriate corrective actions,” spokesman Charles Bickers told Reuters.
The airplane manufacturer now has 30 days to either pay the fine or challenge it.
The FAA initially announced in June that around 300 NG and 737 MAX planes were built with improperly manufactured parts that needed to be replaced immediately. The $3.9 million fine only applies to the NG airplane components, and the FAA said its investigation into the MAX fleet continues.
The defective parts were the tracks on the leading edge of the wings, which are used to guide the movement of slats that provide additional lift during takeoff and landing. The FAA said a malfunction of the parts could result in injury to passengers or prevent a safe arrival.
Boeing officials said there were no in-service issues related to the defective parts, and all of the necessary changes have been made to the NG fleet.
In November, Boeing announced it expects the grounded 737 MAX fleet to return to commercial service by January. In response, the FAA responded by saying it would have full control over the approval of all new MAX planes built since the fleet was grounded in March.
