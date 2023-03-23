FAA Issues Safety Warnings to Airline Industry After Near Misses
Pressure from the United States government after a series of high-profile near collisions forced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue a safety alert for airlines, pilots and flight control operations calling for “continued vigilance and attention to mitigation of safety risks.”
According to Reuters.com, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said six runway incursions have been reported since January, forcing the Department of Transportation to host a safety summit last week.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the government needed to act to avoid the next “catastrophic event,” but NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said recommendations were already issued and largely ignored.
“While the overall numbers do not reflect an increase in incidents and occurrences, the potential severity of these events is concerning,” a FAA spokesperson told Reuters. “Operators should evaluate information collected through their safety management processes, identify hazards, increase and improve safety communications with employees and enact mitigations.”
Last week, acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen revealed there were more near misses and near collisions that have taken place at airports around the U.S. than most people knew, adding even more concern and urgency to Wednesday’s safety alert.
In January, the FAA grounded flights across the country due to issues with the Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAM), a problem that caused the U.S. Travel Association to call on the federal government to overhaul air travel infrastructure.
