Flight Delayed After Two Women Brawl at NYC Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 01, 2020
Two women forced a flight delay after they engaged in a fistfight on a jet bridge at a New York City airport Sunday while a crowd of people watched and filmed the brawl.
According to The Daily Mail, footage shared on social media showed two women preparing to board a Delta Air Lines Flight 1600 from LaGuardia Airport to Atlanta. As the travelers entered the jet bridge, they began to violently swing at each other before falling to the ground.
Happening now: Fight between two young women delayed the departure of a Delta flight from New York’s LaGuardia Airport #aviation #avgeek #NewYork #delta #crew #pilot pic.twitter.com/VMNjXZojtv— Cranfield Analyst (@CranfieldA) August 31, 2020
Delta employees stood by and watched as the two women fought, with an unknown person in the background saying, “Come get Aaliyah, she’s fighting” just before an unidentified man and woman arrived on the scene to break up the brawl.
The passenger who shot the video, Destiny Davis, said she believed the two women were related in some fashion, describing them as “cousins or sisters.”
“Once they started to fight, there was little intervention and the police took a while to show up to our gate,” Davis said. “They led them out in a peaceful manner but the plane was delayed by almost 30-40 minutes and we had to wait for them to find the luggage of the two passengers before leaving.”
Delta spokeswoman Nicole Dusanek released a statement to The New York Post, saying the flight “was delayed due to a customer issue” and referred further questions to airport authorities.
Last week, a California man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an Alaska Airlines gate agent after being told to wear a face mask at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Days earlier, a fight broke out between passengers on an American Airlines flight over wearing a mask.
