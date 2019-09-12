Frenchbee Announces Flights from Paris to New York Beginning June 2020
Frenchbee, France's leading low-cost, long-haul airline, is pleased to announce its new route between Paris-Orly 4 and Newark Liberty International. The first airline to have chosen the Airbus A350 XWB as the only aircraft for its entire fleet, Frenchbee will operate the daily flight beginning June 10th, 2020. Following the launch of a new route to San Francisco in May 2018, Frenchbee is continuing its development in North America and strengthening its position as a low-cost, long-haul air carrier targeting a large customer base of leisure travelers.
Marc Rochet, Chairman of Frenchbee, stated: “After a successful year in both San Francisco and French Polynesia, opening a second North American destination has solidified French bee's position as a leading low-cost airline between France and the United States. New York and Paris welcome millions of French and American tourists every year. Our latest generation of aircraft will provide them with both comfort and travel quality at an affordable price.”
All flights will be operated at the following times (local time):
— Departure from Orly 4 at 2:00 p.m. - arrival in Newark at 4:15 p.m.
— Departure from Newark at 6:15 p.m. - arrival in Orly at 7:30 a.m. the next day
This new destination will be served by the new Airbus A350 XWB, which is scheduled for delivery in June 2020. Along with reducing CO² emissions by 25 percent as one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft on the market, Frenchbee’s A350 XWB is specifically designed for ensuring passenger comfort on long-haul flights with increased air exchange (every three minutes), unparalleled sound insulation (four times less noise than the Boeing 787 model) and 100-percent LED lighting, designed to facilitate easier rest and wake-up.
Sophie Hocquez, Sales Director of Frenchbee, explains: “With our A350s, passengers are only experiencing pressure equivalent to a stay at an altitude of 1,800 meters, creating a much more comfortable atmosphere. In addition, the ultra-spacious cabin and the inclination of the walls create more space. As a result, we have received excellent feedback from our customers who have said they experience less fatigue and are ready to enjoy their stay as soon as they step on the ground.”
Tickets for the new route will be available for booking from September 18, 2019, the date during which prices will also be announced.
