Frontier Airlines Flights on Sale From $15 One-Way

Patrick Clarke September 05, 2019

Frontier aircraft
PHOTO: Frontier aircraft. (photo courtesy of Frontier Airlines)

Frontier Airlines is offering one-way flights for as low as $15 during its latest nationwide sale.

Travelers must book by Friday, September 6 for travel between September 8 and October 9, 2019, to take advantage. The ultra-low fares are valid for flights Monday through Saturday and require a minimum three-day advance purchase.

However, travelers can expect to pay more on busier travel days and will have to purchase baggage and seat assignments at an additional cost.

Routes currently available starting from $15 include Atlanta to Orlando; Austin to Detroit; Cincinnati to Philadelphia and Colorado Springs to Las Vegas, among others.

Other popular vacation destinations on sale include Branson, Missouri; Denver; New Orleans; Chicago and Minneapolis.

Contact your travel agent or visit FlyFrontier.com/deals/flight-sales to filter deals by your departure city.

Denver-based Frontier Airlines has announced considerable expansion this summer and recently introduced a brand new Green Class service to meet the growing demand for sustainable travel.

