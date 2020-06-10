Hawaiian Airlines Announces Exclusive Sale for Residents
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 10, 2020
To celebrate the ease of travel restrictions between the islands, Hawaiian Airlines announced an exclusive sale for kama‘aina travelers.
Kama‘aina is a Hawaiian word representing anyone living on the islands, and residents who are HawaiianMiles members will be eligible for a 20-percent fare discount when booking neighbor island main cabin tickets through June 11.
The booked flights must be for travel between June 16-30.
Hawaiian Airlines will increase neighbor island service on June 16 when the state’s government ends a 14-day quarantine requirement for interisland passengers as part of a phased reopening plan in the battle against coronavirus.
“We know many of our local guests have been eagerly waiting to visit family, catch up with friends or take a staycation, just as our teams have been looking forward to seeing familiar faces onboard our Neighbor Island flights again,” Hawaiian Airlines senior vice president of marketing Avi Mannis said in a statement.
“Our kama‘aina sale is a way for us to mahalo our loyal residents as we prepare to welcome them back soon,” Mannis continued.
When service recommences, the carrier will offer up to six daily roundtrip flights between Honolulu and Lihu‘e, Kona and Hilo, and up to nine daily roundtrips between Honolulu and Kahului.
The airline’s ‘Ohana by Hawaiian operation will also continue to offer twice-daily service between Honolulu and Moloka‘i and Lana‘i.
Travelers flying with Hawaiian Airlines will notice new health and safety protocols, including social distancing measures, plexiglass shields at counters and podiums, frequent cleaning throughout the journey, mandatory masks for passengers and crew members and more.
