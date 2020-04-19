Hawaiian Airlines Flying to China for Two Million Face Masks
After making slight modifications to an Airbus A330, Hawaiian Airlines commissioned a cargo flight to China for the sole purposed of transporting two million face masks back to the islands.
Normally a commercial passenger jet, the airplane readied itself to hold more than a ton of face masks.
Underneath the passenger cabin normally sits the crew’s rest module, but this was removed in an effort to make room for even more masks.
This, plus an abbreviated crew, will allow for the plane to hold the 2,500 pounds of face masks.
Those traveling onboard included:
– four Hawaiian Airline pilots
– two mechanics
– two airport operation employees.
The flight will first stop first in South Korea before making its way to China to pick up the cargo and should return to Honolulu on Monday, April 20th. The masks will be distributed to nonprofits and those in need in and around Honolulu.
Hawaiian Airlines isn’t the only airline stepping up to help during this pandemic.
Delta is also expanding its cargo flights between the U.S. and Asia to help meet the demand for medical supplies due to the growing coronavirus outbreak.
American Airlines has committed to increasing its air cargo capacity to more than five and a half million pounds to help transport life-saving supplies.
