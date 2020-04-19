Last updated: 12:47 PM ET, Sun April 19 2020

Hawaiian Airlines Flying to China for Two Million Face Masks

Airlines & Airports Lauren Bowman April 19, 2020

Airplane and Clouds (Photo via Hawaiian Airlines)
Airplane and Clouds (Photo via Hawaiian Airlines)

After making slight modifications to an Airbus A330, Hawaiian Airlines commissioned a cargo flight to China for the sole purposed of transporting two million face masks back to the islands.

Normally a commercial passenger jet, the airplane readied itself to hold more than a ton of face masks.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Picnic near the Eiffel tower in Paris, France

Have You Done the Quarantine Travel Challenge?

Entertainment
PIXAR PIER OPENS AT DISNEY CALIFORNIA ADVENTURE PARK

Bog Iger Details What's Needed to Reopen Disney Parks

Entertainment
Jamaica beach with palm trees in Montego Bay on Caribbean see. (lucky-photographer / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Caribbean Tourism Launches Caribbean Dreaming Campaign

Destination & Tourism
Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway

Delta Named in Lawsuit Seeking Refunds for Canceled Flights

Airlines & Airports

Underneath the passenger cabin normally sits the crew’s rest module, but this was removed in an effort to make room for even more masks.

This, plus an abbreviated crew, will allow for the plane to hold the 2,500 pounds of face masks.

Those traveling onboard included:

– four Hawaiian Airline pilots

– two mechanics

– two airport operation employees.

The flight will first stop first in South Korea before making its way to China to pick up the cargo and should return to Honolulu on Monday, April 20th. The masks will be distributed to nonprofits and those in need in and around Honolulu.

Hawaiian Airlines isn’t the only airline stepping up to help during this pandemic.

Delta is also expanding its cargo flights between the U.S. and Asia to help meet the demand for medical supplies due to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

American Airlines has committed to increasing its air cargo capacity to more than five and a half million pounds to help transport life-saving supplies.

For more information on Hawaii

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Lauren Bowman

Lauren Bowman
Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway

Delta Named in Lawsuit Seeking Refunds for Canceled Flights

Delta Air Lines

Boeing Activates Airlift Capabilities to Aid Battle Against COVID-19

United Plans Further Cuts to May Capacity

DOT Refuses Request by JetBlue, Spirit to Suspend Some Flights

Delta Extends Customer Flight Credits for Up to Two Years

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS