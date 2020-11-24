Hawaiian Airlines Launches Pre-Travel COVID-19 Testing in Several Major Cities
Hawaiian Airlines announced it is offering drive-through and walk-up COVID-19 pre-flight tests for passengers traveling to the islands from Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Portland and Seattle.
Travelers who provide a negative result within 72 hours of their scheduled departure will be exempt from Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine. In addition to testing sites, Hawaiian also offers travelers anywhere in the U.S. a mail-in test option through Vault Health.
Passengers preparing to fly from Los Angeles International Airport will have exclusive access to the airline’s newest testing site in Culver City. Travelers will pay $90 for shallow nasal swab tests that provide results within 36 hours.
“We know how important it is for our guests to have convenient, reliable access to pre-travel tests and we are pleased to bring them more options in key gateway cities,” Hawaiian senior vice president Avi Mannis said. “Our dedicated testing locations guarantee guests will receive results within 36 hours of being tested, so they can meet the state’s requirements and focus on enjoying safe travel.”
As for Hawaiian Airlines customers departing from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, they can receive coronavirus testing from the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the UMC Advanced Center for Health or any of UMC’s Quick Care locations.
In addition, the carrier announced earlier this month it had become the first carrier in the United States to allow loyalty program members to redeem miles for a pre-travel COVID-19 test.
