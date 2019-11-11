Hawaiian Airlines Overhauling Honolulu Airport Lobbies
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 11, 2019
Travelers flying through Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport over the next month will notice the installation of new Hawaiian Airlines check-in kiosks.
Hawaiian Airlines will be installing the kiosks at the Honolulu airport in lobbies 2 and 3 in Terminal 1, which will complete the carrier’s multi-million-dollar statewide lobby renovations.
As part of the day-of-travel enhancements, Hawaiian Airlines replaced check-in kiosks and refreshed its lobbies in Lihu‘e on Kaua‘i, Kahului on Maui and Hilo and Kona on Hawaii Island.
At Daniel K. Inouye International, the carrier is in the midst of a two-year modernization program that will include new guest service, baggage drop areas, premium check-in counters, the addition of a Mauka security checkpoint and access to the Mauka Concourse in 2021.
“We have received great feedback from our neighbor island guests as well as our employees regarding the new kiosks and refreshed lobbies, and we look forward to introducing a host of improvements at Honolulu to create an effortless travel experience for all of our guests,” Hawaiian Airlines vice president Jeff Helfrick said in a statement.
The plan is to install 54 new Embross check-in kiosks that will replace the existing 48 kiosks in lobbies 2 and 3. The machines feature the latest technology, including larger and more responsive touch screens and boarding pass/bag tag printers that reduce paper waste.
The airline will also reconfigure guest queuing to improve lobby flow and install new signage and check-in podiums with bag scales.
