Is Delta in the Market for the 737 MAX?
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli November 24, 2020
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said something in an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday that likely perked up the aviation industry.
Delta is discussing purchasing some of Boeing Co.’s 737 MAX jets, the airplane that had been grounded globally for almost two years until it was re-certified by the Federal Aviation Administration last week.
"We're talking to Boeing about lots of different things, the MAX included," Bastian told the publication. “If there is an opportunity where we would feel comfortable acquiring the MAX we’d have no hesitation doing that.”
That’s a powerful statement coming from an industry leader. Any action by the Atlanta-based carrier would likely create a ripple effect. Delta has never used the 737 MAX and, in fact, did not have the aircraft in its fleet when the plane was grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes that killed a total of 346 passengers and crew. For Delta to make a commitment to buy the MAX would likely be a tipping point for other airlines.
Reuters reported in October that Delta is among the airlines Boeing has approached to buy dozens of 737 MAX planes already built for clients that have since scrapped their orders.
In addition, given Delta’s reputation, it could create a sense of confidence among the flying public that another major airline has faith in the plane. American Airlines has said it would use the 737 MAX as soon as December 29.
