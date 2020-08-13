JetBlue Becomes First US Airline to Commit to and Achieve Carbon Neutrality
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz August 13, 2020
JetBlue announced August 13 it has become the first U.S. airline to commit to achieving carbon neutrality for its domestic flights.
“The global pandemic reinforces the need to mitigate risks that threaten the health of our business. Our commitment to sustainability has only become more important as we prepare our business for a new climate reality,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “Even with a long recovery ahead following the COVID-19 pandemic, JetBlue remains focused on short- and long-term environmental opportunities, particularly lessening our largest impact – carbon emissions – and more fuel efficient flying.”
Earlier in the year, JetBlue had committed to off-setting global warming by investing in sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), better advancements in engineering and partnerships with CarbonFund.org Foundation, South Pole and EcoAct to help offset carbon dioxide emissions.
The airline has already offset 2.6 billion pounds of carbon dioxide with CarbonFund.org and hopes to offset 15-17 billion pounds each year, which is the equivalent of removing 1.5 million cars from the road.
The SAFs are made by Neste, the world’s third most sustainable company, and are made from waste and residue materials.
To help offset carbon emissions further, JetBlue will partner with various renewable resource companies and foundations that specialize in solar and wind energy, forestry conservation and Landfill Gas Capture projects.
For more information about JetBlue’s carbon neutrality promise, please visit JetBlue’s sustainability page.
