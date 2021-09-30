JetBlue Expands Transatlantic Service to London
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 30, 2021
JetBlue announced the addition of new nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and London Gatwick Airport ahead of the United Kingdom reopening to vaccinated travelers from the United States.
The airline revealed it would operate four times weekly service in October, then increase to daily flights starting in November. In August, JetBlue launched its first-ever transatlantic service when it touched down at Heathrow.
The carrier’s Gatwick service brings its London operations in line with the successful multi-airport approach in New York, Los Angeles, South Florida and other regions, where the airline conveniently serves a broader range of travelers across large metropolitan areas.
“With a 500 percent increase in JetBlue’s U.K. bookings following news of easing U.S. entry requirements for international travelers, it’s clear there is significant pent-up demand for travel between our two countries and that our Gatwick launch is well timed to meet the growing number of customers returning to the skies,” JetBlue president Joanna Geraghty said.
“JetBlue’s new service at Gatwick – complemented by our recently launched flights at Heathrow – introduces an all-new choice for London travelers who won’t have to choose between an attractive fare and great service as they reunite with family, friends and colleagues on either side of the Atlantic,” Geraghty continued.
JetBlue is the only carrier flying nonstop between the U.S. and Gatwick.
Earlier this summer, the UK’s transport minister announced that fully vaccinated visitors from the European Union and U.S. would be allowed to skip COVID-related quarantine when visiting England.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS