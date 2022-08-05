JetBlue Launches Flights Between Boston and London’s Gatwick Airport
JetBlue announced it has officially launched service from Boston’s Logan International Airport to London’s Gatwick Airport.
The daily nonstop service was initially announced in April and is part of the airline’s focus city strategy and long-term transatlantic growth plans. London was the largest nonstop market not currently served by JetBlue from Boston and is among the most requested destinations.
JetBlue flights between the U.S. and London are scheduled to operate using the Airbus A321LR aircraft with 24 Mint suites, 114 core seats and the Airspace cabin interior. The A321LR and the airline’s service and fares have proven to be a winning combination for transatlantic flights.
The carrier offers an enhanced experience at Gatwick with expedited security screening available to select customers. JetBlue’s Even More Speed option is now automatically included for Mint customers, TrueBlue Mosaic customers and Mosaic companions traveling on the same reservation. Travelers at Gatwick should follow signs for “Premium Security.”
“Our London service from New York has been an incredible success and we are thrilled to finally bring this highly anticipated service to our Boston customers, a route that has long suffered from high fares by legacy carriers,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said.
“As Boston’s largest carrier, adding this nonstop service to Gatwick will only make us more relevant in our New England focus city and introduce JetBlue to a largely unserved market,” Hayes continued.
Gatwick is the second busiest U.K. airport and the airline operates from the North Terminal, which has a range of passenger facilities, including a wide variety of shops and restaurants.
Last year, JetBlue launched its first-ever transatlantic service from New York-JFK to both Heathrow and Gatwick. The carrier plans to grow its transatlantic presence this year with new service from Boston Logan to London’s Heathrow Airport, launching September 20, and an additional Gatwick departure from New York, starting October 29.
