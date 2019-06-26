Southwest Rolls Out Another Fare Sale With One-Way Tickets From $49
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 26, 2019
If you missed Southwest Airlines' birthday fare sale last week, the low-cost carrier is giving you another shot to save big on a fall flight.
Southwest launched another fare sale this week, offering one-way flights for as low as $49.
The discounted fares are valid on bookings made by 11:59 PT Thursday, June 27 for continental U.S. and interisland Hawaii travel between September 3 and December 18, 2019; travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico between September 4 and December 5, 2019 and international travel from September 3 through December 11, 2019.
However, travel within the continental U.S. and Hawaii is blacked out for a majority of the days leading up to and after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Notable flight deals available through Thursday night include nonstop from Atlanta to Nashville for $49 one-way; nonstop from Las Vegas to Long Beach, California for just $55 one-way and nonstop from Fort Lauderdale to Cancun starting at $108 one-way.
A timely booking can also net you a nonstop ticket from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands or San Diego to Los Cabos for only $81 and $139, respectively.
Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest's website to select your departure city and find the best flight deals.
