Last updated: 02:58 PM ET, Fri August 19 2022

Spirit Airlines Reveals Record-Setting Summer Flight Performance

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 19, 2022

spirit, airlines, travel
Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 taking off. (photo via gk-6mt / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Spirit Airlines announced its operational performance ranked among the industry’s best this summer.

During the period between June 5 and August 5, Spirit operated more than 44,000 domestic and international flights and delivered a completion factor of 99.2 percent that ranked No. 3 in the United States airline industry.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Scenic view of Roseau town and sea, Dominica island

Tiny Dominica Taking Big Steps to Increase Visitor Arrivals

St. Georges, Bermuda

Bermuda Eases Entry Requirements, COVID-19 Protocols

Los Cabos Tourism

The Latest on Los Cabos Tourism

Airport flight status board

Transportation Department Considering New Rules to Protect...

In addition to setting a company record for its highest-ever completion factor performance for July, the airline outperformed all major legacy airlines, including 25 days of 100 percent completion factor.

“These great results are among the best in the industry and are due to the relentless dedication of our Spirit Family,” Spirit Chief Operating Officer John Bendoraitis said. “Our team rose to the occasion to serve record numbers of summer travelers and work through industry challenges to deliver a high value experience for our guests.”

In total, 77.5 percent of Spirit flights arrived within 14 minutes of their scheduled arrival time, which is the standard "A14" industry metric, which helped the carrier rank No. 4 among U.S. carriers.

Last month, JetBlue Airways announced it would purchase Spirit, a deal struck less than 14 hours after Spirit shareholders rejected a merger deal with Frontier Airlines. JetBlue had been trying to acquire Spirit since April.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
American Airlines plane taking off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

American Airlines Honors First African American Woman To Earn...

American Airlines

Flight Misses Landing After Pilots Allegedly Fall Asleep

Caribbean Aviation Day To Be Held in September

Major Privacy Leak in WestJet App: CBC

Frontier Airlines Reveals Capacity Growth Plans

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS