Survey Finds Americans Are Most Annoying Airline Passengers
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 09, 2019
A new survey found that American travelers are considered the most annoying passengers to fly with on domestic and international flights.
According to information from Jetcost.com, over 2,300 French residents who have recently flown were asked about annoying passengers, with 77 percent of respondents saying they had experienced travelers that stood out as being particularly bothersome.
A total of 61 percent of people said medium-haul flights featured the most irritating passengers on board. While 35 percent of respondents said they just ignore the annoying travelers, another 28 percent said they have complained to the cabin crew.
“A flight is the last place you want to be stuck with someone that sticks out as being irritating and disrupting, especially on a three- to six-hour flight, or one that’s longer,” a Jetcost.com spokesperson said. “While you can usually put your headphones in and drown that person out, it’s not always the case, and let’s be honest – you shouldn’t have to.”
“Cabin crew are trained to deal with people who are being a nuisance – especially if they’re intoxicated or too loud – so don’t be afraid to have a quiet word, the statement continued. “However, if it is just the voice of someone that annoys you, it may be worth popping your headphones in and sucking it up.”
Surveyed travelers said intoxicated passengers were the most annoying (36 percent), people with aggravating voices or accents were second at 25 percent and overly loud flyers were the third most annoying at 24 percent.
Another 19 percent of respondents said children were the most annoying travelers.
As for where the most irritating passengers come from, the survey found that Americans top the list at 46 percent, followed by Germany at 35 percent, South Africa at 32 percent, England at 29 percent and Australia at 27 percent.
