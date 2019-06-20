Technical Issue Causes Flight Delays for Delta Air Lines
June 20, 2019
Delta Air Lines announced Wednesday night that a technical issue impacting bookings, airport check-ins and boarding could result in flight delays into Thursday morning.
According to a statement from Delta, the airline’s team of engineers identified and corrected the unidentified technical issue and was working quickly to return operations to normal. The carrier said flight cancellations were unlikely, but delays at its busiest domestic hubs were possible.
Delta also revealed that it slowed flights into its busiest hub in Atlanta to reduce congestion, with planes departing across the country at a slower pace than normal due to the technical issue.
According to FlightAware.com, Delta experienced 731 flight delays Wednesday and another 69 as of Thursday at 8:55 a.m. ET.
The airline has been hit by technology-related flight disruptions in the past, as Delta reportedly lost $150 million in revenue in 2016 after it experienced a system-wide outage. In total, carriers in the United States experienced 34 computer outages between 2015 and 2017.
