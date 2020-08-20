TSA Launches Cutest Canine Contest
Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Donald Wood August 20, 2020
To celebrate National Dog Day on August 26, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is asking for help to determine a winner in the TSA Cutest Canine Contest.
Voting for the cutest of the four “top dog” finalists ends Friday and the winner will be announced next week. Wednesday’s matchup between Kajla and Djanni was close, but Kajla came out on top.
Drum roll please ...Announcing our first match up in the 2020 TSA's Cutest Canine Contest. In one corner we have Kajla from @DOTHawaii Daniel Inouye International Airport. In the other corner is Djanni from @PHXSkyHarbor . Vote below for the cutest canine! pic.twitter.com/u46BRDEbR6— TSA (@TSA) August 19, 2020
Thursday’s matchup between Lexa-Alexey and Ron takes place Thursday and the winner will square off in the voting against Kajla on Friday. The outcome of the final battle will be the winner of the 2020 TSA’s Cutest Canine Contest.
The TSA dogs have become an integral part of the security process in recent years, as the highly-trained canines are effective in the detection of explosive materials and help deter criminals from attempting an attack.
Officials said there are currently more than 1,000 explosives detection canine teams deployed around the United States, with each dog is specially trained to detect the scent of explosive materials.
As a reminder, TSA canines are working dogs and should not be petted or fed by anyone except their handlers.
For more information on Transportation Security Administration
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS