TSA Unveils Guidelines to Safeguard US Transportation Systems
Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Donald Wood June 24, 2020
As a focus on health and safety standards is the top priority due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released its key objectives to improve and safeguard transportation systems in the United States.
During TSA Administrator David Pekoske’s “Administrator’s Intent 2.0” presentation, he laid out a guide for the agency and its workforce over the next two years on managing new global security risks to safeguard all modes of transportation.
Shocking New Video Shows the Need to Finally End Cruel...Destination & Tourism
Delta CEO Defends Taking Government Bailout After Stock BuybacksAirlines & Airports
VisitBritain, UK Government Develop Initiative Detailing...Destination & Tourism
The objectives address security threats across seven broad categories, including insider risk, surface transportation, checkpoint strategies, workforce support, cybersecurity, outcome-oriented policy management and utilization of TSA’s security authorities.
“I am proud of the hard work and achievements TSA has made over the previous two years as a result of the first Administrator’s Intent released in 2018, and am confident in our dedicated professionals as we reprioritize our efforts on emerging threats,” Pekoske said in a statement. “Administrator’s Intent 2.0 builds upon the successes achieved to date and acknowledges the agility and adaptability necessary in our ongoing response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.”
The agency is looking to educate its employees on the possible threats and create a vigilant workforce trained to protect the traveling public. The objectives were also developed with input from government and industry partners.
Pekoske’s presentation revealed priorities for implementation through fiscal year 2022, as well as the steps to guide the employees who safeguard all modes of transportation by raising the baseline of aviation security.
Earlier this week, a TSA whistleblower said airport screeners were not adequately trained on how to handle the pandemic and he even witnessed agency officials ordering management not to hand out stockpiled N95 respirator masks in March.
For more information on Transportation Security Administration, United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS