United Airlines Adds Domestic, International Service Ahead of Summer
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood May 17, 2021
United Airlines announced it has added more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule and increasing service to reopened European destinations ahead of the busy summer travel season.
The updated monthly flight schedule is the airline’s largest since before the pandemic, with United revealing plans to fly around 80 percent of its United States schedule compared to July 2019.
The carrier is reporting that summer travel bookings are up 214 percent compared to 2020 levels.
“This July, we're taking a big step toward flying at pre-pandemic levels for our domestic network,” United vice president Ankit Gupta said. “By adjusting our bank structures at two key hub airports, we're able to offer our customers easy connections to destinations across the U.S. so they can start their vacations at times convenient for them.”
In the United States, the airline is resuming and adding new routes, increasing its domestic network by 17 percent compared to its June schedule. United is adding flight banks in Chicago and Washington D.C., totaling more than 480 and 220 daily departures, respectively.
The carrier is also bolstering service across the Atlantic, with new and updated flights to Europe, including routes between Newark and Athens, Barcelona, Dubrovnik, Lisbon and Madrid; and Washington D.C. and Frankfurt and Athens.
“As we start to see a strong desire from our customers to travel internationally to reopened countries, we are excited to move up service and add a fourth weekly flight to Dubrovnik, Croatia,” United vice president Patrick Quayle said. “And with the additional seats we're adding to Athens, Greece, we continue to make creative adjustments to match our service with customer trends.”
