United Airlines Launches Campaigns to Help During Coronavirus Outbreak
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood May 05, 2020
To lend an extra hand during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, United Airlines launched new “Giving Tuesday Now” campaigns aimed at helping non-profits that rely on travel.
United will match all donations up to 500,000 miles through its Miles on a Mission crowdsourcing platform to help multiple charities, including Fayette Cares, COSIG, Inc., Combined Arms, Project HOPE and Rise Against Hunger.
In April, the airline’s Miles on a Mission program raised 11 million miles for non-profit organizations, but United offers a multitude of options to give back during the viral pandemic. Some of the programs include providing free flights to medical volunteers, operating additional cargo service carrying essential medical equipment and donating excess food to charities.
“In this time of crisis, essential travel is critical for many like veterans, domestic violence victims and others needing to reunite with family or otherwise find shelter during COVID-19,” United vice president Sharon Grant said in a statement. “We are proud to provide a platform for organizations helping to meet this need and match donations our members contribute to these critical causes.”
Other organizations launching campaigns on the platform in the coming days and weeks include Lazarex Cancer Foundation, Amyloides Support Group, Wreaths Across America and Be the Match. United will also match all donations for our partner charities up to 500,000 miles.
Last week, United officials informed Boeing that it would be taking less than half of the new Boeing 737 MAX jets it originally ordered. The airline will receive 16 of the MAX planes this year and 24 in 2021 as it downsizes in the wake of the devastating impact of the coronavirus.
