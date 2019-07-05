Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Cabin Fire
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 05, 2019
For the second time in less than a day, a plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport.
A Virgin Atlantic flight was diverted to Boston on Thursday when a fire broke out in the cabin, believed to have been caused by a mobile phone battery charger.
The flight was traveling from New York to London.
The plane landed safely and all 217 passengers were quickly evacuated without harm, although one passenger declined to be treated for what was described as a "smoke related complaint.”
Bomb disposal officers who boarded the aircraft after the passengers evacuated quickly found the culprit between seat cushions.
“Preliminary investigation suggests it is a battery pack consistent in appearance with an external phone charger," a police spokesman told reporters.
But one passenger told the British Broadcasting Corporation that she was speaking with the person whose seat caught fire and didn’t believe that was the case.
"It took about two minutes to put it out," she said.
In a statement, Virgin Atlantic would only say the flight was diverted "due to reports of smoke in the cabin. Our crew responded immediately and the plane has landed safely.”
It is the second time in less than 24 hours that a plane needed to make an emergency landing at Logan. Earlier Thursday, an American Airlines flight en route from Chicago was able to complete its scheduled flight to Boston but passengers were told there was a mechanical issue with the wing flaps upon descent, forcing an emergency landing.
The plane landed safely and all passengers and crew were unharmed.
