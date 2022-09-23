Amtrak Sets Goal To Achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2045
Amtrak has issued a new net zero emissions target, pledging to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the Amtrak Network by 2045.
Amtrak seeks to achieve this goal by implementing renewable fuels and energy, reducing diesel fuel usage through more environmentally friendly technologies and sourcing 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2030.
“Not only are trains convenient and comfortable, but they are also one of the most sustainable modes of transportation,” said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner. “With new equipment, modernized stations and net zero emissions, Amtrak can lead the drive toward sustainable transportation throughout the nation.”
Amtrak will be utilizing funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to continue its focus on sustainability improvements with an effort at helping stem climate change. The company’s FY21 Sustainability Report details its other improvements, goals and metrics for the year.
“We congratulate Amtrak for this ambitious commitment to further reduce its carbon footprint, cementing its place as a leader in the clean transportation revolution,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “As we continue working to implement President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we look forward to working with Amtrak to demonstrate the key role of passenger rail in fighting climate change.”
Amtrak has already been working towards reducing its carbon emissions output; it recently replaced two of its 30-year-old locomotives with new ALC-42 locomotives in Chicago earlier this year. The locomotives are much more sustainable than the ones they are replacing. The company has also ordered fifty more of the same type after the first two's initial success.
