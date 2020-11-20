Disney World Announces Return Date for Park Hopping Tickets
Entertainment Lauren Bowman November 20, 2020
Christmas came early for avid Walt Disney World fans.
The theme park’s fans rejoiced this morning at the announcement of the latest phased reopening to take place on January 1, 2021 – bringing back the Park Hopper option for theme park tickets and annual passholders with Park Hopper benefits.
Of course, there are some stipulations to help maintain the park’s health and safety measures.
Disney is still requiring those who wish to use the Park Hopper option to make a reservation through their Disney Park Pass reservation system for the first park they plan to attend. Guests must check-in to this park before heading to another one of their parks. A reservation is not required for any park guests who would like to attend after the first one, but this is subject to change.
Additionally, park-hopping will not be allowed until after 2 p.m. each day, but guests can use the option until the parks close. Updated park hours can be found in the My Disney Experience app.
The theme parks had their hours cut in September, but Disney recently released the park's holiday hour calendar showing additional hours added to the theme parks predominately on weekends - with the exception of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
This news is great for those guests who can only spend a limited number of days at the parks but still want to enjoy each one. Or if you’d like to spend the afternoon eating at EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays but also want to make your way over to Magic Kingdom to enjoy Cinderella’s Table for dinner.
For more information on Florida, Orlando
For more Entertainment News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS