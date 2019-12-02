Rail Explorers Las Vegas Now Taking Group Bookings
WHY IT RATES: Want to see Nevada in a unique way? Check out Rail Explorers’ one-of-a-kind tour options.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Rail Explorers, outdoor-adventure attraction featuring pedal-powered rail bikes, began year-round tours in Southern Nevada in October 2019 and is now taking group bookings for up to 34 riders. Located in historic Boulder City, Nevada—just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip en route to Hoover Dam—Rail Explorers offers exhilarating, guided excursions in two- or four-seat rail bikes along the same tracks used during construction of the dam.
Rail Explorers offers a three unique tour options, including the Southwest Ramble, a four-mile, downhill, pedal-powered daytime ride; the Sunset Tour, a picturesque downhill ride as the sun sets behind the River Mountains; and the Evening Lantern Ride, a distinctive experience illuminated by the glow from the moon and stars. All rides start at the Nevada State Railroad Museum and continue downhill to Railroad Pass. Each tour also includes a nostalgic ride back to the top of the hill in one of the museum’s historic trains, along with free museum entry.
Knowledgeable guides lead every Rail Explorers tour, ensuring guests enjoy not only the majestic desert scenery, but also learn fascinating insights along the way. Rail bikes provide a truly distinctive way to explore this extraordinarily scenic and historic area.
“Rail Explorers offers a team building experience and completely hassle-free for private groups,” said Leslie Roszyk-Stephenson, Las Vegas Division Manager, Rail Explorers. “Our friendly, professional staff ensures every detail is perfect and that each tour is memorable.”
Rail Explorer rail bikes have four steel wheels, hydraulic disc brakes, pedals for each seat and are comfortable, fun and easy to ride for guests of any age or ability. Although rail bikes require pedaling, the magic of steel wheels on steel rails makes the experience distinctive from riding a regular bicycle.
Tandem Rail Explorer (up to two riders) or Quad Rail Explorer rail bikes (up to four riders) are available on each tour offered. Tandem Explorer tours are $85 and Quad Explorers are $150; a single rider is $45. Groups of ten or more people receive a 10 percent discount on weekday tours.
