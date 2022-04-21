Rocky Mountaineer Announces 2022 Routes, Including US Adventures
Car Rental & Rail Rocky Mountaineer Donald Wood April 21, 2022
Luxury train company Rocky Mountaineer announced it would kick off its 2022 season with journeys in Western Canada and the Southwest United States.
This year will mark the first full operational season for the train company’s newest route, Rockies to the Red Rocks, running between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah.
Operating through October, Rocky Mountaineer’s glass-domed trains will travel along Western Canada and Colorado Rockies routes, allowing guests to experience the sights and sounds of nature’s beauty from the comfort of their railcar.
All of the luxury brand’s routes will be open for the entire season. Rocky Mountaineer’s first departure dates for each of its unique journeys include:
—April 17: Rockies to the Red Rocks (Denver - Glenwood Springs - Moab)
—April 25: First Passage to the West (Vancouver - Kamloops - Banff)
—April 26: Journey Through the Clouds (Vancouver - Kamloops - Jasper)
—May 7: Rainforest to Gold Rush (Vancouver - Whistler - Quesnel - Jasper)
The rail company offers four rail routes: three that connect Vancouver to the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper in Western Canada; and a fourth route that travels between Denver, Colorado and Moab, Utah.
In January, Rocky Mountaineer welcomed David McKenna as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. Later the same month, he spoke to TravelPulse about a multitude of topics, including the company’s long-term goals, the impact of coronavirus, sustainability initiatives, diversity efforts and more.
In addition, American Queen Voyages joined forces with the rail company earlier this year to offer pre- and post-cruise “Landscapes & Luxury Rocky Mountaineer City Stay” packages in conjunction with Ocean Victory’s inaugural season from May to September 2022.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About Beaches Resorts’ Autism Certified Vacation Programs
-
For more information on Rocky Mountaineer
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS