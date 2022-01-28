Rocky Mountaineer CEO Talks COVID-19 Impact, US Expansion, Sustainability Efforts
Car Rental & Rail Rocky Mountaineer Donald Wood January 28, 2022
As the travel world continues to recover from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Canadian rail-tour company Rocky Mountaineer has led by example and helped set the tone for how the rail industry should move forward into the future.
In January, Rocky Mountaineer welcomed David McKenna as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. He spoke to TravelPulse about a multitude of topics, including the company’s long-term goals, the impact of coronavirus, sustainability initiatives, diversity efforts and more.
Here is the full Q&A session with McKenna:
TravelPulse (TP): Rocky Mountaineer welcomed you as the new President and Chief Executive Officer on January 4. What are your short-term plans for the company and what are some of your long-term goals as you carry the rail brand into a post-pandemic world?
David McKenna (DM): I am thrilled to be part of this incredible team. Rocky Mountaineer is truly an iconic travel brand and I look forward to being part of its exciting future. My short-term plans are focused on recovering the business from the impact of the pandemic. The top priority is taking care of our people. The past two years have been challenging for everyone working in tourism and hospitality. I am focused on doing whatever I can to support the health, well-being, and engagement of our team members. We are also looking to recruit new people to join us in rebuilding the business and we have some very exciting and interesting roles to fill. People who are looking to build skills, gain experience, and drive career growth skills should seriously consider employment in tourism as we emerge from the pandemic.
As a team, we are intently focused on the travel season ahead. Our sales are pacing well with several dates already at or near capacity, and we look forward to the first trains departing in April. Our team will continue to deliver the incredible onboard service Rocky Mountaineer is known for, while also always ensuring the safety and comfort of our guests throughout their journey. Our immense preparation for the season ahead is so guests can board the train to relax and enjoy the experience knowing that we have taken care of everything.
The longer-term goal is to build on our experience in Western Canada and continue to expand our offerings to showcase new destinations. The first step in this growth was the launch of the new route between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah last year, and there will be more to come. Over the past 30-plus years, Rocky Mountaineer has grown to become a leader in Canada’s tourism landscape and the overarching strategy is to become a global leader in tourism with a collection of compelling, memorable experiences to offer travelers worldwide.
TP: Last year, Rocky Mountaineer debuted its inaugural U.S. route between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah. Are there future plans for further U.S. expansion and which destinations—American or Canadian—would you like to add to the company’s portfolio?
DM: This is a great question and my response, at this point, is to stay tuned. We were incredibly pleased with how the 2021 preview season of the new Rockies to the Red Rocks route went and we look forward to building on this success for the year ahead. The team is considering numerous options for further expansion, all of which require further work before we will be in a position to share more.
What we do know is that wherever we expand to next, will offer iconic natural vistas that are best experienced by train similar to our beloved journeys in Western Canada and in the American Southwest. This includes compelling scenery, unique landscapes, welcoming communities, and fascinating destinations that will appeal to travelers from around the world.
TP: Like the rest of travel, the rail industry has been dealing with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. From your perspective, how has Rocky Mountaineer handled the rising number of confirmed COVID cases and what measures are in place to safeguard passengers?
DM: When our first train departs from Denver on April 17, it will be with the health and safety of those onboard at the forefront of every action. We will continue with the extensive protocols we put in place last season to provide a safe, comfortable atmosphere for our guests. In addition to thorough and regular cleaning and sanitization procedures, all our team members will be vaccinated, and everyone will be required to wear masks when moving around the rail cars. Additionally, our rail cars are equipped with high-end air filtration systems to ensure steady intake, filtering, and circulation of fresh air. Our guests can be confident we have prioritized their health and safety, so they can enjoy their travels in complete comfort.
TP: What are some sustainability efforts being made by Rocky Mountaineer and the rail industry as a whole to make it more environmentally friendly?
DM: As a company, our commitment to sustainability focuses on protecting the areas we travel through, using resources wisely as we operate our business, and supporting the communities where we live, work, and travel through.
We aim to decrease our impact on the environment by decreasing waste and carbon emissions. We have a goal to divert 90% of waste from landfill by 2023 and we are well on our way to achieving this through use of reusable tableware, composting, and recycling. We have also partnered on a research project that is exploring the feasibility of alternative fuel sources for the train, which is an exciting prospect for the future.
We empower our team members to support causes that are most important to them through team fundraising activities and volunteering in their communities. We also support multiple organizations each year that have missions to protect nature and wildlife, improve food security, and honor local culture in communities.
We know our team members want to be proud of the company’s commitment to sustainability, and our guests are looking for travel options that have a positive impact on the planet. Rocky Mountaineer’s commitment to sustainability is long-standing and will always be an integral part of this company’s future.
TP: What efforts are being made by Rocky Mountaineer as it relates to diversity, equity and inclusion?
DM: We believe that sustainability is not possible without diversity, equity and inclusion. This starts with our internal passion to attract, recruit, train, and empower team members. It is about ensuring all team members have access to the tools, resources, and support they need to excel.
This is also about ensuring the economic impact and other benefits tourism brings communities can be experienced by all residents, with an intentional effort to reach those who are under-represented and historically marginalized. We work with businesses, organizations and associations in the communities where we operate on ways to support these efforts.
Onboard the trains, our team is committed to providing an experience that is accessible and inclusive for guests, and reflective of the vastly diverse communities we travel through. Rocky Mountaineer has an opportunity to share with our guests the stories of the people and places that make the areas where we travel so special. Our onboard hosts take pride in sharing meaningful stories of the people, cultures, and communities that continue to shape and influence the regions. We want to do our part in showcasing the incredible areas we are fortunate to call home and ensure they are welcoming for all people.
Our efforts to drive diversity, equity, and inclusion are by no means complete. We continue to seek out ways to reflect the diverse and inclusive world we all strive for across all aspects of our operations, from marketing and content creation to people programs and the end-to-end guest experience. Above all else, we welcome conversations with the communities where we work, live and travel, and we seek to learn more about how we can do better and be better.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Wellness-Focused Vacation Options in Mexico and the Caribbean
For more information on Rocky Mountaineer
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS