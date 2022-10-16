Last updated: 08:44 PM ET, Sun October 16 2022

150 Years Later, Holland America Re-Creates Transatlantic Maiden Voyage

Laurie Baratti October 16, 2022

Holland America Line, HAL, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, port, cruise, Rotterdam VII
Holland America Line's Rotterdam VII. (photo courtesy of Holland America Line)

Holland America Line's (HAL) newest ship, Rotterdam VII, set sail today from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on a historic, 150th Anniversary Transatlantic Crossing. The two-week sailing is intended to recreate the maiden voyage of the line’s Rotterdam I, which departed 150 years ago to the day.

The 15-day itinerary will follow the very same route as that first sailing to New York City, calling at Le Havre, France, and Plymouth, England, before heading to the other side of the pond.

Holland America Line invited its loyal fans to Cruise Port Rotterdam and Wilhelminapier to partake in a shoreside sendoff party, commemorating the type of fanfare that would’ve accompanied a passenger ship’s departure in centuries past. Revelers received souvenir handkerchiefs to wave Rotterdam VII off, and fireboats sprayed celebratory streams as she headed out to sea. Port officials and local dignitaries attended the special sendoff ceremony that honored Holland America’s and the city’s shared history.

"Today is historic for our brand as we depart 150 years to the day that Holland America Line's very first ship began its journey to New York," said Holland America Line President Gus Antorcha. "In that time, we've carried immigrants and cruising vacationers, soldiers and refugees and earned a reputation for extraordinary care and welcoming all those guests as if into our own homes. As we sail into our next 150 years, that environment of service will be our hallmark as we create exceptional experiences for guests around the world."

Passengers aboard the sesquicentennial crossing will experience some of the cruise line’s history themselves through special onboard enrichment programming, culinary recreations of dishes from a bygone era and exclusive entertainment offerings.

And, the festivities will continue when Rotterdam VII reaches its destination on October 26. During an overnight port call, guests will enjoy a specially commissioned performance by past and present Lincoln Center Stage performers, produced on New York City’s World Stage.

Cruisegoers who weren’t able to make the October 15 crossing can still book a spot aboard the 150th Anniversary Transatlantic sailing that departs New York City on April 6 and ends in Rotterdam on April 18, 2023, Holland America's 150th birthday.

