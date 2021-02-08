Alaska Officials Condemn Canadian Cruise Ban as ‘Unacceptable’
February 08, 2021
The Alaska Congressional Delegation has spoken out against Canada’s decision to extend a ban on cruise ships through February 2022, calling the plan “unacceptable.”
Alaska Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Representative Don Young released a statement about the impact the ban of pleasure craft in Canadian Arctic waters and cruise vessels in all Canadian waters until February 28, 2022, would have on the state.
The effect of the combined bans will prevent Alaska sailings out of Seattle via Canada.
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and the Congressional Delegation sent a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in October to address issues impacting the health and safety of Alaskans and reasonable solutions.
After the unpopular decision was announced, the Alaska Congressional Delegation released the following statement:
As the state with the most extensive shared border with Canada, the Alaska Delegation has worked in good-faith to seek compromise over border crossing restrictions due to COVID-19, keeping in mind the health and safety of Alaskans and Canadians.
Canada’s announcement to ban all cruise sailings carrying 100 people or more traveling through Canadian waters, without so much as a courtesy conversation with the Alaska Delegation, is not only unexpected—it is unacceptable—and was certainly not a decision made with any consideration for Alaskans or our economy.
We expect more from our Canadian allies. Upon hearing the announcement, we immediately reached out to Canadian and American agencies to try to understand the rationale behind this decision—particularly the duration of the ban.
We are exploring all potential avenues, including changing existing laws, to ensure the cruise industry in Alaska resumes operations as soon as it is safe. We will fight to find a path forward.
