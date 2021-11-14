AmaWaterways Named Best in River Cruising at 2021 Travvy Awards
It has been a busy and award-winning year for AmaWaterways despite the pandemic.
The cruise line introduced new ships and welcomed back guests during a successful summer sailing season.
AmaWaterways also took home three Travvy Awards. The cruise line was recognized for its outstanding ships and itineraries, winning gold for Best River Cruise Line - Africa/Egypt, Best River Cruise Line - Europe and Best River Cruise Line - Overall. Meanwhile, AmaMagna won gold for Best Cruise Ship - River Cruise.
The cruise line welcomed its new ship, the AmaDhalia, in September. The ship provides an intimate experience with just 36 staterooms – 16 of which are suites. They range in size from 370 and 430 square feet.
The AmaSiena was also welcomed into the fleet and was christened in August. The ship was originally scheduled to debut in 2020; however, that had been put on hold due to COVID-19. The AmaSiena offers 78 staterooms and can hold up to 156 passengers.
On the horizon, AmaWaterways will welcome more ships and new routes. The AmaLucia will make her debut in 2022, and in 2023, the cruise line will expand its horizons to South America, the fourth continent for the company. In partnership with Metropolitan Touring, the AmaMagdalena will sail the Magdalena River in Colombia.
“Not since my early university days of exploring the Amazon River have I felt the excitement of discovering a new destination that is so rich in biodiversity and culture, as I found on the Magdalena River in Colombia,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.
The all-suite, eco-friendly ship will accommodate 80 to 100 passengers and operate seven-night itineraries between Cartagena and Barranquilla.
