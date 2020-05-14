AmaWaterways Unveils 60 Wine-Themed Journeys for 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Claudette Covey May 14, 2020
AmaWaterways unveiled the “Celebration of Wine River Cruises Through Europe” e-brochure, detailing upward of 60 wine-themed journeys for 2021—with three new itineraries, including the company’s first voyage exploring France’s Burgundy region.
Putting the spotlight on French cuisine and wine, the seven-night “Essence of Burgundy & Provence” itinerary will highlight such destinations as Chalon-sur-Saone, Tournus, Macon and Lyon.
Sailing between Paris and Le Havre, the seven-night “Onboard Impressions of the Seine & Paris” itinerary will spend two days in Paris and two in Le Havre, visiting Mantes-la-Jolie, La Roche-Guyon, Vernon, Rouen and Caudebec-en-Caux.
The seven-night “Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps” will operate from Amsterdam to Basel, exploring destinations in France, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
Pre- and post-land programs are available for all itineraries.
“When we launched our first hosted wine cruises in 2010, we simply wanted to share our appreciation of wine and showcase the enjoyment of both New World and Old World varietals through interesting excursions and fun wine tastings,” said AmaWaterways Executive Vice President and Co-Founder Kristin Karst.
She added, “The response we have received has been remarkable, and each year we have added more departures with interesting wine experts representing vineyards from across the country. Whether you are a wine lover, a knowledgeable connoisseur or simply enjoy a sip here and there, our intimate ‘Celebration of Wine River Cruises’ provides an added dimension to the river cruise experience. “
AmaWaterways is offering a virtual “Sip & Sail” event on May 21 at 3 p.m. PST on Facebook Live. Visit Facebook.com/AmaWaterways for more information. Travel advisors can pre-register by visiting the line’s Travel Advisor portal.
For more information on AmaWaterways
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS