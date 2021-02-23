Last updated: 12:40 PM ET, Tue February 23 2021

American Cruise Lines Adds Sixth Ship To Pacific Northwest Fleet

The American Harmony (photo via American Cruise Lines)

American Cruise Lines announced February 23, 2021, that it has added a sixth riverboat to its 2021 Pacific Northwest fleet, called the American Harmony.

American Harmony Suite (photo via American Cruise Lines)

The American Harmony is the sister ship to the American Song. The modern riverboat just joined its sister ship, along with the American Pride and Queen of the West, in Astoria, Oregon, where it will depart on cruises along the Columbia River.

The new, modernized riverboats feature stylish suites, modern public spaces, active excursions and onboard activities such as wine tastings.

Earlier this year, American Cruise Lines announced the debut of two other modern riverboats, the American Jazz and the American Melody, which will sail along the Mississippi River.

The cruise line also has itineraries along the Snake River and the East and West coasts of the United States, offering intimate river cruises that provide a distinctly unique perspective of the destinations they visit.

American Cruise Lines has also put in place strict protocols in conjunction with local, state and federal health authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Vaccinations are strongly encouraged prior to cruising but are not mandatory at this time. Masks are required onboard, and each ship operates at 75 percent capacity to allow for social distancing.

A virtual tour of one of American Cruise Lines' new modern riverboats is available on American Cruise Lines’ website.

