American Cruise Lines Introduces Last-Minute COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Patrick Clarke March 25, 2021
American Cruise Lines is requiring all passengers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to board its initial sailings this spring.
The last-minute requirement caught some travelers by surprise, with American Cruise Lines promising full refunds or future voyages for guests who were planning to sail without proof of vaccination. The cruise line also requires proof of a negative PCR or molecular COVID-19 test result taken within four days of sailing.
"Currently, COVID-19 vaccination is required for all guests for all sailings departing on March 13, 2021, through April 10, 2021, at this time," American Cruise Lines said in a statement to Fox News.
A spokesperson for the cruise line told Cruise Critic that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution for the safe operation of our ships and in collaboration with the communities we visit."
"While we continue to strongly recommend the vaccine for all guests who are able to receive it, it is not currently required for cruises departing after April 10, 2021," the spokesperson continued. "We regret any inconvenience this change has caused. Affected guests have been offered a full refund or the opportunity to cruise later this season."
In addition to being fully vaccinated and testing negative ahead of sailing, each guest must undergo a pre-boarding health screening to see whether an additional COVID-19 test is necessary. Guests can also expect capacity limits and face mask requirements.
American Cruise Lines resumed operations on March 13, with the 100-passenger Independence sailing an eight-day “Historic South & Golden Isles” coastal itinerary from Amelia Island/Jacksonville, Florida to Charleston, South Carolina. Ships carrying fewer than 250 people aren't impacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) no-sail order.
Sponsored Content
For more information on American Cruise Lines
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS