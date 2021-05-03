American Queen Steamboat Company Will Sail American Empress This June
American Queen Steamboat Company announced that the American Empress, which cruises along the Columbia and Snake rivers, will resume operating June 14, 2021.
The 2021 season is almost completely sold out, including itineraries aboard the American Countess and American Duchess, which first began operating in March 2021. The line’s first Pacific Northwest sailing for 2021 will travel from Spokane, Washington to Portland, Oregon.
All American Empress sailings require all guests and crewmembers to be fully vaccinated, following new Washington state guidelines. On July 1, 2021, American Queen Steamboat Company will expand its vaccine mandate across its fleet.
Additionally, guests and crew have to adhere to the SafeCruise health and safety protocols, like a mask mandate in all public areas where social distancing isn’t possible, pre-cruise testing and more.
American Queen Steamboat Company also released its itineraries for 2023 back in February, after seeing the demand rise as inventory for this year dwindled.
“Following our successful March restart with the American Countess and American Duchess on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers, the added capacity of the American Empress in the Pacific Northwest will help meet the unprecedented guest demand to travel again,” shares Shawn Bierdz, president, American Queen Steamboat Company. “Our domestic, close-to-home itineraries continue to resonate with travelers, many new to cruising all together, along with seasoned ocean cruisers and our most loyal paddlewheel guests.”
