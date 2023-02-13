American Queen Voyages Adds a New Cruise Port
This May, American Queen Voyages will add the charming town of Escanaba, Michigan, as a port of call on its Lakes and Oceans vessels, Ocean Navigator and Ocean Voyager.
The vessels – the only two visiting the port – will feature Escanaba on select Great Lakes voyages.
Set in Delta County, which encompasses 200 miles of Lake Michigan’s shoreline, Escanaba is known for its artistic culture and ambiance, and features live music, historic neighborhoods, art galleries, wineries and breweries, and much more.
The line has also worked with community members to create one-of-a-kind shore excursions.
“As we celebrate the addition of Escanaba to our ever-growing list of destinations and welcome new partnerships with local community members, we simultaneously push forward our company's mission to help our guests explore lesser discovered America,” said Cindy D’Aoust, President of American Queen Voyages .
“We look forward to an exciting season with new stops showcasing the many treasures across the Great Lakes.”
Added Vickie Micheau, executive director of Delta County Chamber of Commerce, “Escanaba is such a unique touchpoint of the region, and our rich history and proximity to nature caters to the endless travel experiences American Queen Voyages’ seek during their journey.”
