American Queen Voyages Announces New Fort Lauderdale Headquarters
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company Theresa Norton September 28, 2021
American Queen Voyages, part of Hornblower Group, announced it is opening a new headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The new office will house more than 100 jobs in the company’s marketing, sales and vessel operations.
American Queen Voyages is the new brand that comprises what was formerly called American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines.
“South Florida is the heart of the cruise industry, and Fort Lauderdale is undeniably the epicenter of that region,” said Shawn Bierdz, president of American Queen Voyages. “Having a presence in Fort Lauderdale allows us to tap into a talented workforce across the tri-county area, as well as offer an attractive home base for those looking to relocate here.”
American Queen Voyages will be leasing over 23,000 square feet of the top floor of the landmark Coastal Tower at 2400 East Commercial Blvd. The building offers water views and convenient access to I-95 and downtown, including the Brightline train station at Broward Boulevard.
“The city of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County has embraced American Queen Voyages since we began considering relocating our award-winning overnight cruise division headquarters to Florida,” said Kevin Rabbitt, CEO of Hornblower Group. “I want to thank Bob Swindell and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance for creating such a welcoming environment for business as so many of our industry partners call Broward County home. We look forward to being part of this growing community.”
“American Queens’s decision to relocate its headquarters from Indiana to Fort Lauderdale and add high-value jobs here is another example of how Broward County’s outstanding business climate provides a perfect fit for iconic hospitality brands and headquarters in the marine industry. We look forward to the company’s continued success,” said Mayor Steven Geller.
