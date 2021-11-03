An Inside Look at Crystal Cruises’ New Expedition Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises Codie Liermann November 03, 2021
After much anticipation, Crystal Cruises’ new luxury expedition ship Crystal Endeavor took to the seas for a maiden voyage in Iceland. With 100 guest suites, 200 total berths and a crew of 209, the ship has a one-to-one staff to guest ratio, which provides cruisers with a topnotch experience at sea.
“This ship itself, humbly, I can tell you I believe it is the most spacious, the most luxurious, the fastest, the most maneuverable and most stable expedition yacht that has ever been built,” said Jack Anderson, Interim President & CEO, Crystal Cruises, as he addressed travel advisors aboard a recent two-night sailing from Miami. “The engineering, the navigation, the technology that has also gone into this ship is absolutely state of the art and does not exist on any other expedition ship.”
Luxury and expedition are uniquely intertwined, and the Crystal Endeavor is fully prepared to take guests on unforgettable journeys to the farthest corners of the earth, checking off bucket list experiences and destinations along the way.
Cruising in Comfort
One of the most important parts of an expedition cruise is having a comfortable place to lay your head at night, and Crystal did not take this lightly when designing the ship. The Crystal Endeavor has 90 deluxe suites, eight penthouse suites, one expedition penthouse suite and one owner’s suite, each featuring an expansive bathroom, a veranda and butler service.
Culinary Delights
Another crucial element is gastronomy. Cruisers have several eateries to choose from on board the Crystal Endeavor. Dining options include Waterside, the main restaurant; Marketplace, located in the two-story solarium; The Bistro, for breakfast, lunch, snacks and all your coffee needs; Umi Uma & Sushi Bar, a unique specialty restaurant where guests can indulge in signature sushi and Japanese cuisine; Prego, offering Italian menu items; and The Vintage Room, an exclusive area for wine-pairing dinners. Guests also have the option to order delicious bites from the room service menu whenever they please, as this service is offered 24 hours a day.
Popular Places On Board
From indoor and outdoor areas, this expedition ship has no shortage of spacious spots to enjoy. Home to Marketplace during operating hours, the Solarium also boasts a pool, hot tub and 19 sun loungers. The Bow Viewing Area has 12 more sun loungers. The relaxing Palm Court seats 93 and has floor-to-ceiling windows allowing guests to easily take in the surrounding views while enjoying an afternoon tea or an evening cocktail from the bar. The 3,875 sq. ft. Crystal Cove seats 150 and plays hosts to guests enjoying speakers, pre- or post-dinner cocktails and entertainment.
Nooks and Crannies
In addition to several larger open areas, the ship also features slightly more quaint and quiet spots, ideal for relaxation. Among these are the 376 sq. ft. Captain’s Lounge, which seats 10, and the Library, a cozy area that seats 20 and is an ideal spot for catching up on a good book or enjoying an afternoon cup of coffee.
Luxury Meets Expedition
The fine dining, butler service and suites all aim to satisfy what guests are looking for in terms of luxury, but adventure-seekers will also find everything they are in search of when it comes to taking an expedition. The ship has ocean kayaks, zodiacs, snorkeling gear, a drone and even a submarine, but what completes the adventure is having the experienced expedition team on board.
Marvin Windvogel, the ship’s Shorex Manager from Cape Town, South Africa, began working with Crystal Cruises in 2016 in a variety of ways, from leading fitness classes to assisting with shore excursions.
“There are so many things I love about this job. If we’re in Europe for example, every highlight in Europe, we get to go on it with the guests. If we’re in the Caribbean, we get to snorkel. Obviously, we are there to make sure that the operation is smooth. We always send one or two out with backpacks to ensure everything is running well,” Windvogel explained, adding that they may make tweaks along the way to make excursions even better for the next time. He also shared that the guests on Crystal Cruises are laidback and easy to talk to and explained that many are repeat quests, which means he sees them more than once.
Unforgettable Crew
With a one-to-one ratio, it’s not hard for guests to find assistance along their journey; there is always an extra set of hands waiting to help out in any way they can.
“As beautiful as the ship is, as sophisticated is the engineering, what is true about Crystal, whether it’s ocean, river or now on our expedition yacht, the truth is, it’s the crew,” Anderson pointed out. “Our crew is genuinely, ecstatically happy to be back. They talk about the guests. They talk about the agents. They want to blow you away and impress you and your clients. They are the best. They are just the best.”
Carmen Roig, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Crystal Cruises, also expressed how impressed she is with the crew after completing a few sailings after 19 months on land.
“I don’t call them crew; I call them our Crystal family. ... I’m wowed beyond belief. It’s like we’ve not missed a step, and it just makes me proud and warms my heart,” she said. “The future is bright. There is a comeback.”
A Bright Future
After wrapping up a Caribbean sailing, Crystal Endeavor will head to Argentina for eight 11- to 19- night roundtrip sailings from Ushuaia to explore Antarctica. While exploring the Antarctic Peninsula, guests will discover penguin colonies, search for whales and witness other extraordinary wilderness during memorable journeys. After receiving feedback from guests and travel advisors that they want Antarctic cruises but were having difficulty finding airfare, Crystal Cruises announced that it will offer free nonstop charter flights from Miami to Ushuaia, along with hotel stays to create a seamless experience for cruisers.
The 2023 and early 2024 voyages are already open for booking, so guests can plan ahead and secure their spots early. In addition to Antarctic expeditions, other itineraries will include stops in the Falklands, South Georgia, Japan, England, Indonesia and more.
Regarding the ship, Shane Lawrence, President of Leisure Sales at Imagine Travel Vacations, said, “It’s perfect for anyone that likes a high staff to guest ratio, upscale feel and that also wants some adventure in their life without being on a ship with too many young cruisers. ... It’s good for anyone that loves getting a LOT for their money, but for your true expeditions in Antarctica, it’s going to be those young at heart but still like the finer things in life.”
Lawrence finds it easy to work with Crystal Cruises and share this product with his clients because of the people.
“The people... Hands down. From the top executives to your local BDM’s to the staff on the ship... Unreal. It honestly feels like a true-to-life family. I’ve never worked with such kind, fun and amazing people,” he said.
To learn more about the new Crystal Endeavor, contact your travel advisor or visit Crystal Cruises’ website.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
What Travel Advisors Need To Know About the New Playa Resorts, Wyndham Partnership
For more information on Crystal Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS