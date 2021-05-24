Atlas Ocean Voyages Launches $250,000 Sweepstakes
May 24, 2021
Atlas Ocean Voyages launched a $250,000 sweepstakes that will award 10 grand prizes for a veranda stateroom aboard any voyage with complimentary roundtrip air travel.
Entrants also have chances to win a first or second prize of $1,000 or $500 of L’Occitane en Provence bath, skin and cosmetic products at each drawing. The value of all the prizes totals $250,000.
Consumers can enter daily, as often as they wish. Those who refer friends and share on their social media channels can increase their chances of winning. The sweepstakes runs through 2023.
“Atlas Ocean Voyages brings travelers on once-in-a-lifetime experiences to remote and bucket-list destinations, and we are pleased to offer everyone a chance to win one of our extraordinary journeys through our epic $250,000 Luxe-adventure Sweepstakes,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “As they enter, consumers can learn all about the Atlas’ distinctive luxe-adventure experiences and the compelling destinations where we will bring them.”
Drawings for the sweepstakes will take place on July 27 and Dec. 17, 2021; March 9, June 17, Sept. 19, and Dec. 17, 2022; and Feb. 27, May 17, Aug. 18, and Nov. 18, 2023. Each grand prize is “All Inclusive All The Way” for the winner and a guest.
Atlas Ocean Voyages is a “luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand” that sails to less-visited, bucket-list destinations. Its first ship, the 196-guest, 9,930-gross-ton World Navigator is due out in July 2021.
It features SeaSpa, the first L’Occitane spa at sea, and is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified. World Navigator will be joined by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.
Atlas offers the “All Inclusive All The Way” experience, which includes complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, Wi-Fi, L’Occitane bath amenities and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

