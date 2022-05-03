Last updated: 01:53 PM ET, Tue May 03 2022

Azamara Christens Fourth Ship in Monte Carlo Ceremony

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Azamara Theresa Norton May 03, 2022

Azamara Onward christening in Monte Carlo May 2, 2022
Azamara Onward was christened in Monte Carlo on May 2, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Azamara)

Azamara, a now-independent upmarket cruise line, officially added Azamara Onward to its now four-ship fleet, following a festive naming ceremony in Monte Carlo.

The christening ceremony was led by Azamara President Carol Cabezas, and the ship’s Godmother, Beth Santos, founder and CEO of global community and lifestyle brand Wanderful.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Star Breeze at sunset

Windstar Launches Sale With Up to 45% Off Voyages

Carnival Spirit cruise ship

Carnival Cruise Line Becomes First in US To Restart Entire Fleet

outdoor space on Norwegian Prima

NCL to Award 100 Teachers Free Cruises on Norwegian Prima

Grand Owner’s Suite

gallery icon 18 Spacious and Luxurious Cruise Cabins You Can Book

“We are thrilled to introduce Azamara Onward and share this special moment with our loyal guests,” Cabezas said. “This is an exciting new chapter for our company, and we are so thankful for our hardworking team both onboard and offshore, for making this possible. Together, we look forward to bringing Azamara Onward and our love of travel further than ever before, to connect even more guests with the many people and cultures of the world.”

Formerly owned by Royal Caribbean Group, Azamara was acquired about in March 2021 by private equity firm Sycamore Partners. The day the deal closed, the company added a fourth ship, the former Pacific Princess, to the fleet. That ship – a sister to Azamara’s three vessels – was renovated and now is Azamara Onward.

Before the ceremony, Azamara Onward sailed from Barcelona to Monte Carlo on a five-day pre-inaugural voyage, stopping in Marseille, France, and Porto Venere, Italy.

In Porto Venere, guests experienced an elevated version of Azamara’s signature AzAmazing Event and were greeted by a cultural celebration with live Italian opera entertainment, local cuisine and a stroll along main street.

Guests then explored the Cinque Terre through three shore excursions, “Wine Tasting in Cinque Terre,” “Hike through Cinque Terre” and “Best of Cinque Terre.” The voyage concluded in Monte Carlo with a White Night Party.

Following the naming ceremony, the vessel was to depart on an 11-night maiden voyage in the Mediterranean, concluding with an overnight stay in Ravenna, Italy. For more information, click here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Azamara, Monaco, Italy, Mediterranean

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Carnival Spirit cruise ship

Carnival Cruise Line Becomes First in US To Restart Entire Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda Pact for Onboard Employment

Holland America Line Adds New Itineraries in Australia, New Zealand and Asia

NCL to Award 100 Teachers Free Cruises on Norwegian Prima

gallery icon 18 Spacious and Luxurious Cruise Cabins You Can Book

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS