Azamara Club Cruises Rebrands, Expands Land Programs
Patrick Clarke June 18, 2019
Azamara Club Cruises is rebranding to Azamara and shifting its focus even further beyond the sea, the luxury cruise operator announced Tuesday.
In addition to the new name, the destination-focused cruise line also unveiled a new logo along with what it calls the "largest selection of pre- and post-voyage land programs in the cruise industry."
The Royal Caribbean subsidiary will offer approximately 1,700 land program tours, three-quarters of which will be run by luxury tour operator Cox & Kings. Azamara is also partnering with Micato, PerryGolf, Aloschi Bros and Furlong Incoming, among others.
"This is just the beginning; we expect our land programming to grow even more as we continue to augment our services," said Larry Pimentel, President and CEO of Azamara, in a statement. "That said, it was a natural next step to take these custom-designed destination itineraries one step further on land and adjust our overall name and expand our strategy."
"Now available on every single voyage starting October and available throughout future deployments, we will provide a variety of unique curated products, which emphasize our Explore Further identity through benefits such as longer stays, more overnights and night touring."
Azamara currently operates three mid-sized ships, including the Azamara Journey, the newly-refurbished Azamara Quest and Azamara Pursuit, sailing all over the world.
Looking ahead, agents can expect a new brochure as well as online training for selling Azamara's latest offerings.
